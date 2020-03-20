Watch The Preview For The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Last Known Location’

The new “SEAL Team” episode “Last Known Location” looks incredibly intense.

The plot of the episode, according to CBS’ press site, is: “Tensions flare on the home front, as Sonny faces disciplinary action, Clay considers a new career path and Jason faces pressure from Capt. Lindell to consider the next phase of his career, all while Bravo Team prepares for a three-month deployment in Afghanistan.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team Is Loaded With Action In The New Episode ‘Rules Of Engagement’)

Judging from the preview, fans of the hit military show are going to be in for a wild time as Bravo has several issues to figure out.

Give it a watch below.

I’ll be curious to see what Sonny is in trouble for. It can’t possibly be for roughing that guy up in the last episode, right?

That would seem way too minor to demand disciplinary action, but you never now for sure with “SEAL Team.”

Plus, I love the idea of Bravo doing a three-month deployment to Afghanistan. The storylines are endless in a situation like that.

On top of that, a deployment to Afghanistan likely means a ton of action, and you all know I’m here for that kind of business.

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS to watch the latest episode of “SEAL Team.”