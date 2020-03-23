Daniel Dae Kim Claims Hydroxychloroquine Was ‘Critical’ In His Coronavirus Recovery

“Lost” star Daniel Dae Kim pointed to the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a “crucial” part of his recovery from COVID-19.

Kim, 51, shared an update on his health Sunday on his official Instagram account in a video where he discussed the medicines that helped him recover.

“Obviously I am not a doctor, nor am I a lawyer, though I have played them on TV,” Kim began his video. “I’ve always wanted to say that. So please don’t take my word as that of a medical professional. I also don’t know all the proper legalese to protect myself in these situations so forgive me if I don’t use all the right disclaimers.”

Kim shared the drug cocktail that was prescribed to him by his doctor which included Tamiflu, a Z-Pak, and an inhaler. The drug cocktail also included the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, “the secret weapon” as Kim called it.

The drug has been mentioned to help with symptoms of COVID-19, but has not been formally tested in relation with the virus. (RELATED: Trump Waives FDA Regulations, Opening Door For Chloroquine And Other Drugs To Be Used For Coronavirus Therapy)

“It’s definitely true that using this drug for COVID-19 is considered off-label, which means that it is not approved to use specifically to fight this virus,” he continued. “So, I won’t say that it is a cure, and I won’t say definitively that you should go out and use it, but what I will say is that I believe that it was crucial to my recovery.”