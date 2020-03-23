Kid Does Hockey Training On A Treadmill Because Of Coronavirus Isolation

One kid’s hockey training during the coronavirus pandemic has gone viral.

In a Twitter video shared by Rob Galatiuk, a kid does pick handling and skating training on a treadmill in rollerblades. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He captioned the video, “No hockey? No school? Can’t leave my house? Time to get creative!” Give it a watch below.

It’s stuff like this that can make us smile during these tough times. When you can’t go to the rink because of coronavirus, you have to find ways to keep your skills sharp.

For this young man, that meant hitting the treadmill with his blades, stick and a ball. That’s incredibly impressive display of skills.

If I tried that, I’d fall down 10 out of 10 times. I’m not even going to pretend like I could do it because I know I couldn’t.

Yet, that young man did it seemingly with no effort at all. If that’s not a reason to smile during this coronavirus pandemic, then I don’t know what is.

Props to him for putting in the work while stuck at home!