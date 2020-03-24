Kim Kardashian Addresses 2016 Kanye West Phone Call With Taylor Swift

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian addressed the leaked phone call between husband Kanye West and Taylor Swift on Monday.

Kardashian took to her Twitter account to rant about the whole situation saying she was “embarrassed” to be addressing the leaked video that seemingly proved Swift’s point in this entire feud between the three of them.

For reference, Kardashian leaked a phone call between West and Swift after Swift was outraged over a line in West’s song “Famous” calling Swift “that b*tch.”

However, with the way Kardashian reacted, it doesn’t seem like this feud is anywhere close to being over.

“.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” Kardashian tweeted.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star doubled down and again accused Swift of “lying.”

“I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying,” she continued on Twitter.

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…'” Kardashian added. “They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Pushes Fans To Focus On What Matters After Full Video Of Kanye West Call Leaks)

Kardashian and Swift both had great points in their responses. Swift’s response to the leaked call was much shorter and included a swipe up link on Instagram where followers could donate to organizations during the coronavirus outbreak.

So, I’d have to say Swift’s response was a little better than Kardashian’s. The reality star’s response just seems so exhausted. She’s right at the very beginning. Why are we talking about this still? She then goes on to discuss the whole call for eight tweets and called Swift a liar.

Just a terrible look for Kardashian. She just shouldn’t have tweeted about it at all.

Hopefully this phone call has been put to rest for good.