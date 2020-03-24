‘I Will F**k You Up’: Kourtney Kardashian Yells And Slaps Sister Kim Kardashian In ‘KUWTK’ Tease

Kourtney Kardashian appears to be upset with sister Kim Kardashian as she goes on a profanity-laced rant before she slaps her sister in a tease for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

“I will f–k you up, you literal f–king c–t,” 40-year-old Kourtney came be heard shouting at her 39-year-old sister before chucking a boxed water at her in a tease for season 18 of “KUWTK.” The clip was noted by People magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

WATCH:

The two sisters then start physically fighting, throwing punches and kicks at each other. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

Khloé Kardashian can be seen in the middle of the two ladies and trying very hard to separate them, but not before Kourtney lands a hit right across Kim’s face.

“Just get the f–k out of here,” Kardashian West snaps back. “I don’t even want to see your f–king face.”

“I’m getting the f–k out,” Kourtney replied. “I don’t want to be near your fat ass.”

The whole thing is part of the tease narrated by Khloe who dons a dark, short hair wig as she portrays her mother, Kris Jenner, and reads from a passage titled, “Great Book of Kardashian-Jenner Tales.”

“Once upon a time, there lived a powerful queen who gave birth to five princesses, each with their own gifts and passions, from health to beauty to humor,” the 35-year-old Kardashian read. “But as their kingdom grew stronger, so, too, did the burdens that came with it. Oh, you want to know what happens? Well, honey, you’ve got to stay tuned.”

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” returns to E! on Thursday at 8 p.m.