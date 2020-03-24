Mike Evans Says He’s Been Drinking Hennessy After The Buccaneers Signed Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans is very pleased to have Tom Brady on the team.

Following the Bucs signing the six-time Super Bowl champion, a video started circulating social media of Evans on a video game stream saying, “bro, I’ve been on that Hennessy…oh, I’m drinking. I’ve got Tom Brady, you know what I’m saying?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below.

#Buccaneers WR Mike Evans on Tom Brady now being his QB: “I’ve played six years in the NFL and I haven’t been to the playoffs yet. Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls.”pic.twitter.com/RFav8yLurJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 22, 2020

You can’t really blame Evans for being super excited. You can’t blame him one bit. He’s one of the best receivers in the NFL over the past 10 years, and he hasn’t exactly had elite passers chucking him balls.

He’s going from Jameis Winston to Tom Brady as his quarterback. That’s not a bad upgrade at all. If I was in his shoes, I’d be boozing too.

It’s going to be a ton of fun to watch Evans run routes for Brady. He’s a monster target, and Brady is just going to be heaving up passes for him.

I don’t envy the defensive coordinators who have to find a way to stop that connection because it won’t be easy at all.

If you’re a fan of the Bucs, you have plenty to celebrate right now.