Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick Narrates Windshield Wiper Installation

Six-time Emmy Award winning sports broadcaster Mike “Doc” Emrick used his play-by-play talents to narrate a windshield wiper installation while the NHL season is suspended due to coronavirus.
Emrick, known by hockey fans simply as “Doc”, is still finding a way to practice his talent after the NHL suspended its season nearly a month ago due to coronavirus concerns.
The 73-year-old is well known around the hockey and sports community as one of the best broadcasters in North America. He has won six Emmy Awards for sports broadcasting, is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and was inducted last year into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. (RELATED: Johnny Boychuk Takes Skate Blade To The Eye, Leaves Ice Immediately)
Emrick currently works for NBCSN and NBC as the premiere voice of ice hockey in North America.