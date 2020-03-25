Superstar Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Share Life-Changing News

Superstar Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart have shared the exciting news that they are expecting their second child together.

“Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful,” the 40-year-old comedian’s wife captioned her post on Instagram, along with a shot of her rocking a baby bump. The piece was noted by People magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

“Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing,” she added. (RELATED: Rams Fan Bryan Cranston Talks Playoffs And Working With Eagles Fan Kevin Hart)

A short time later, the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star shared the same picture on his social media account and captioned his post, “#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh.”

The Hart’s are already proud parents of 2-year-old son, Kenzo Kash. Kevin also shares 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Eniko recently opened up about how the couple’s relationship has changed following the “Central Intelligence” star’s serious car accident which resulted in major back injuries, per Men’s Health.

“There were times where he was here but not really here,” Eniko shared in February issue. “Not to say he wasn’t a family man before, but he’s expressed that the accident made him make up for some of the time missed because of work.”

And Kevin himself acknowledged that things are different now after the crash.

“I’m not trying to get back to where I was before — I want to be better than before,” Hart explained. “It’s a resurrection. That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.”

Congratulations!