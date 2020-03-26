‘Lost’ Star Evangeline Lilly Apologizes For Saying She Wouldn’t Quarantine During The Pandemic

Actress Evangeline Lilly apologized for saying she wasn’t willing to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

The apology was made Thursday on Lilly’s Instagram along with a photo of Lilly’s kids playing a board game.

“I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th — when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living,” she captioned the photo.

Lilly clarified at the time she made the comments about quarantining, she was following guidelines to stay away from groups of 250 people and to keep up with wash your hands.

“Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY,” she continued in her post. (RELATED: Former ‘Lost’ Star Daniel Dae Kim Reveals He Has COVID-19 While Co-Star Evangeline Lilly Refuses To Self-Quarantine)

The “Lost” actress went on to apologize to those affected by the spread of COVID-19.

“My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you,” Lilly wrote. “I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities — small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck — and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all.”