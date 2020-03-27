Trump Praises Rachel Maddow ‘For Putting Our Military On Full Display’

President Donald Trump tweeted praise for MSNBC host Rachel Maddow for “showing how GREAT a job the Federal Government is doing!”

“Thank you to Rachel @Maddow for putting our Military on full display, and showing how GREAT a job the Federal Government is doing!” Trump tweeted. “Also, a special thanks to General Semonite, a Patriot of the highest order and a truly talented engineer and builder!”

