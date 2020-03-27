Trump Praises Rachel Maddow ‘For Putting Our Military On Full Display’

President Donald Trump tweeted praise for MSNBC host Rachel Maddow for “showing how GREAT a job the Federal Government is doing!”
“Thank you to Rachel @Maddow for putting our Military on full display, and showing how GREAT a job the Federal Government is doing!” Trump tweeted. “Also, a special thanks to General Semonite, a Patriot of the highest order and a truly talented engineer and builder!”
Trump’s tweet included a video from an interview with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General Todd Semonite on Thursday night’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” during which Semonite explained how his corp is fighting the coronavirus pandemic by constructing temporary hospitals.
Stating the impossibility of building whole new medical facilities in two weeks, Semonite said, “the whole goal of what we’re trying to do is to go into an existing facility, something that’s already built, and therefore modify it to be able to take care of that shortage.”
Semonite explained how hotels, sports arenas, and other buildings "already built to code with fire safety" can be converted for use in the coronavirus fight.
“Thank you for speaking about this with such clarity,” Maddow told the general. “It inspires confidence, sir. Good luck with your work.”
A strong and frequent Trump critic, the liberal MSNBC host on Tuesday called for a media blackout of the president’s press conferences as an effort to not “amplify misinformation.”