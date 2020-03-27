New York Knicks Push Back Season Ticket Renewal Date Because Of Coronavirus

Coronavirus has forced the New York Knicks to make changes to the purchasing process for season tickets.

According to Ian Begley, the Knicks sent a message to season ticket holders that the renewal date for the 2020-2021 season was being pushed back.

The reasoning is so that people can make a call on tickets "at a time when they have less uncertainty" as coronavirus ravages society.

The reasoning is so that people can make a call on tickets “at a time when they have less uncertainty” as coronavirus ravages society.

Knicks said in a note to season ticket holders that they will delay renewal process for 2020-21 season tickets so people can make a decision on tickets ‘at a time when they have less uncertainty.’ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 26, 2020

All things considered, this is probably a really smart move by the Knicks. People are losing their jobs, the economy is down and people might not renew tickets if they’re forced to make a decision right now.

The Knicks want the stadium packed for every game. They want tickets to be moving around. That can’t happen if people aren’t confident they have the money right now to pay for them.

Coronavirus has absolutely decimated sports, shut the NBA down for the foreseeable future and there’s no end to the carnage in sight.

The Knicks have to adapt to the times, and that means pushing back the date of season ticket renewals. In the grand scheme of things, it’s not the biggest deal.

Let’s just all hope this crisis comes to an end sooner than later. We’re all growing real tired of it.