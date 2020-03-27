NYU Tisch Students Get Video Of Dean Dancing Instead Of Tuition Refund Checks Amid Coronavirus

The dean of New York University Tisch School of the Arts sent a video of herself dancing to students who demanded the school give their tuition money back after the coronavirus forced them to attend virtual classes.
Several back and forth emails occurred between students and NYU Tisch’s administration, according to NBC New York. Afterwards, Dean Allyson Green reportedly sent an email to the students with a video of herself dancing to “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M.
Green wrote that she couldn’t refund tuition and that it is “challenging” for NYU to reimburse students right now, according to NBC New York. The video was shared on Twitter by NYU Tisch senior Michael Price, who called it “embarrassing.”
WATCH:
The Dean of Tisch sent this as an attachment to the email saying they won’t give us our money back. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/Q63x5GqsJm
— Michale_Price (@michale_price) March 23, 2020
NYU Tisch costs about $58,500 in tuition per year. Price suggested this was Green’s way to “reach out to the student body,” but noted that it was tone deaf, according to NBC New York. Many of NYU Tisch’s classes require hands-on education, as it is an art school, the publication reported. (RELATED:Harvard Tells Students Not To Return From Spring Break Amid Coronavirus Spread)