NYU Tisch Students Get Video Of Dean Dancing Instead Of Tuition Refund Checks Amid Coronavirus

The focus of my career as a performer, choereographer, and dance educator, and my most authentic mode of expression, has always been dance. In the video, I shared the song with which I have welcomed first-year students to the Tisch School of the Arts for the past eight years. It is a piece that — as I explained in the accompanying email — speaks to frustration and disappointment, and that helped see me through the loss of 30 friends to AIDS — another difficult period for artists,” Green said in a statement to the Daily Caller.