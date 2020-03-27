Wendy Williams Worries About Her ‘Saggy Boobs’ During Coronavirus Outbreak

Wendy Williams admitted she’s worried about her “saggy boobs” during the coronavirus isolation due to all the elective surgeries being put on hold in New York City.

The comments came during the 55-year-old talk show host's appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show" in which she talked about how the pandemic was affecting Hollywood and herself personally, according to a Page Six piece published Friday.

"It's just that, as a surgery girl, when you save your money and you've been planning for years, and then you have your appointment and all of a sudden the corona pops up, and I got to deal with these saggy boobs," she lamented.

“For how much longer before I get them pulled back up?” Williams asked.

Dr. Oz said he thought it would most likely continue, at least, for a “couple of months.”

“I am hopeful that we’re eight weeks away from being through the worst of this,” the NYC-based cardiothoracic surgeon continued.

The host of "The Wendy Willams Show" has been open in the past about her plastic surgery, even going so far as to be injected with facial fillers during one of her shows.

“Neck down I’m done,” Wendy shared at the time. “[Breast] reduction, I’ll get it when I’m ready, but right now I still like them. I’ve never gotten a facelift, and you know what, if you start staving off the stuff at an early time you won’t need a facelift.”