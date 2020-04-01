Adam Schiff Wants To Create 9/11-Style Coronavirus Commission

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff said Wednesday that he is “working on” legislation that would create a commission reviewing the U.S. government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The House Intelligence Committee chairman said the commission would model the U.S. response to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: GOP Sen. Mike Braun Says Schiff Gave ‘Most Condescending Hollywood’ Impeachment Statement He’s Ever Heard)

“After Pearl Harbor and 9/11, we looked at what went wrong to learn from our mistakes,” Schiff said. “Once we’ve recovered, we need a nonpartisan commission to review our response and how we can better prepare for the next pandemic. I’m working on a bill to do that.”

After Pearl Harbor and 9/11, we looked at what went wrong to learn from our mistakes. Once we’ve recovered, we need a nonpartisan commission to review our response and how we can better prepare for the next pandemic. I’m working on a bill to do that.https://t.co/uqO3BwVldN — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 1, 2020

Despite Schiff’s promise that such a commission would be “nonpartisan,” Republicans have already begun to express concern that Schiff could use the committee to harangue the Trump administration. (RELATED: Here’s Video Of Adam Schiff Reportedly Lying To The National Press)

“Make no mistake about Adam Schiff’s real intentions behind launching an investigation into coronavirus: a guise for him to lead another bogus impeachment,” Republican National Committee rapid response director Steve Guest said in a press release. “Schiff has no ground to stand on. When coronavirus arrived in America, what was Adam Schiff focused on? Wasting time with a bogus impeachment.”

Schiff has emerged as one of the president’s biggest adversaries since he took office, and served as the lead impeachment manager, during Trump’s impeachment trial earlier this year. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also criticized Democrats for focusing on impeachment when the virus was beginning to spread.

“It came up while we were tied down in the impeachment trial. And I think it diverted the attention of the government because everything every day was all about impeachment,” McConnell said Monday.