Alabama, Oklahoma And Ohio State Have The Fewest Road Losses In College Football Since 2010

Alabama has had the fewest road losses in college football over the past decade.

According to a tweet from FOX College Football, Alabama has the best road record in all of college football since 2010 at 36-6 (.857).

The Crimson Tide are followed by Oklahoma at 41-7 (.854) and Ohio State at 38-8 (.826). You can check out the full list below.

???????? @AlabamaFTBL, @OU_Football & @OhioStateFB all averaged less than 1 road loss per year in the last decade pic.twitter.com/SnBMFYq6rH — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 1, 2020

As much as I hate Alabama and the SEC, you’re lying to yourself if you don’t think the Crimson Tide are a juggernaut.

Nick Saban has turned Alabama into arguably the most formidable force in all of college sports. They just don’t know how to lose under him.

Only six road losses in 10 years! Stop and think about how crazy that is. Most teams are happy with winning half their road games.

Alabama doesn’t even average losing one a year. How could anybody look at that stat and try to say Crimson Tide aren’t dominant.

Again, this is coming from a guy who isn’t even Alabama fan, but the facts are what they are. They’re just doing things differently in Tuscaloosa.

That’s why it’ll be so much fun for the Badgers to beat them in the coming years!