Domestic Box Office Made $5,179 From March 20 Through March 26, Made $204 Million Over The Same Period In 2019

The domestic box office has been completely decimated by coronavirus.
According to Strider Elass of First Trust Portfolios, the box office only made $5,179 from March 20 through March 26.
Over the same time period in 2019, the box office made more than $204 million. March 2019 was carried by “Captain Marvel” and “Us.” There’s no major movies out because theaters across America are closed due to coronavirus.
The Domestic Box office (movie theaters) brought in a whopping $5,179 for the week of Mar 20-26. Down 100% from $204,193,406 the same week a year ago… These numbers are just incredible.
Honestly, it’s tragic how the virus has just ruined the film industry. Whether you like Hollywood or not, you have to admit the whole situation is terrible.
People working on sets, acting, directing, production assistants, marketers, the people at the theaters and pretty much everybody else in the industry is out of a job right now.
If people can’t go to the movies because they’re isolating from coronavirus, then movies simply aren’t going to make money.
Even if they release some direct to streaming, I doubt it has much of an impact. I don’t envision a bunch of people spending $20 to rent a film.
I might do it, but I’m a film junkie. I’m not sure the average person will.
Let’s all do our part to end this crisis as quickly as possible. The sooner we can get back to a normal way of life, the better off we’ll all be.