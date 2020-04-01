Joe Buck Says People Are Sending Him NSFW Videos To Narrate

Editorial

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Joe Buck has apparently been sent some inappropriate videos for narration.

The legendary sportscaster has been narrating random life events in an attempt to kill some time and cheer us all up while we’re at home isolating from coronavirus. However, some people have been submitting some adult content and he’s not game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Yeah, I’ve had a couple of submissions from let’s say, a man and a woman, that just didn’t seem appropriate to put my voice to in this stage of my life. Maybe later in life, but not now. I look at these videos very carefully and pick the ones that seem the most wholesome to put my voice to,” Buck said when talking about receiving NSFW videos to narrate during a KMOX interview.

He also said “you have to go through these videos like the Zapruder film” to make sure there isn’t inappropriate stuff going on in the background.

First off, Buck deserves major props for narrating so many Twitter videos. They’ve been incredibly funny and entertaining.

We need all the content possible right now and Buck has done more than his fair share to keep us smiling and laughing.

Having said that, you’re lying if you say one of the most iconic voices in sports narrating a sex tape wouldn’t be laugh-out-loud funny.

It just would be. There’s no doubt about it. Now, I’m not suggesting he should do it. He most definitely shouldn’t, but it’d still be hilarious.

I’ll let all your imaginations run wild as to why that’s the case.

Either way, shout out to Joe Buck for providing us with so many fun videos during these trying times.