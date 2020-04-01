Joe Buck Says People Are Sending Him NSFW Videos To Narrate

Joe Buck has apparently been sent some inappropriate videos for narration.

The legendary sportscaster has been narrating random life events in an attempt to kill some time and cheer us all up while we're at home isolating from coronavirus. However, some people have been submitting some adult content and he's not game.

Joe @Buck spent his Monday calling play-by-play over your best moments from home during quarantine and it is incredible ???? pic.twitter.com/cBzj5oeEeF — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 25, 2020

“Yeah, I’ve had a couple of submissions from let’s say, a man and a woman, that just didn’t seem appropriate to put my voice to in this stage of my life. Maybe later in life, but not now. I look at these videos very carefully and pick the ones that seem the most wholesome to put my voice to,” Buck said when talking about receiving NSFW videos to narrate during a KMOX interview.

He also said “you have to go through these videos like the Zapruder film” to make sure there isn’t inappropriate stuff going on in the background.

This is the Wilt 100 point game of beer pong…but WITH video. Tremendous feat @smacksophone! pic.twitter.com/LcGmbDtCrv — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 31, 2020

First off, Buck deserves major props for narrating so many Twitter videos. They’ve been incredibly funny and entertaining.

We need all the content possible right now and Buck has done more than his fair share to keep us smiling and laughing.

Please don’t let this come out that it was doctored because I loved it. @wjdipietro, be honest, how many times did you try this before it went in?? pic.twitter.com/RhhokofJUH — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 30, 2020

Having said that, you’re lying if you say one of the most iconic voices in sports narrating a sex tape wouldn’t be laugh-out-loud funny.

It just would be. There’s no doubt about it. Now, I’m not suggesting he should do it. He most definitely shouldn’t, but it’d still be hilarious.

I’ll let all your imaginations run wild as to why that’s the case.

Brought in an expert -thanks for the loan out @espn!Got to ride shotgun to @michellebeisner for this call.Let’s see- Vegas, an empty hallway, a six year layoff, and guessing alcohol?!??What could possibly go wrong??Thanks for the video @jukeysmoot. Clearly fun people/good sports pic.twitter.com/yEXeemxzUZ — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 29, 2020

Either way, shout out to Joe Buck for providing us with so many fun videos during these trying times.