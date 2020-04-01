Jon Jones Pleads Guilty To DWI Charge, Gets Sentenced To House Arrest And Probation

Jon Jones has pled guilty to driving while intoxicated.

According to TMZ, Jones reached a deal to plead guilty to a DWI charge after being arrested a few days ago in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The negligent use of a deadly weapon and open containers charges have been dropped. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The UFC superstar has been sentenced to 96 hours of house arrest, 48 hours of community service and a year of probation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Bones Jones (@jonnybones) on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:07am PST

All things considered, it seems like Jon Jones is getting off incredibly light after being hit with several charges stemming from his March 26 arrest.

The police responded to a report of gunfire and allegedly found a handgun in the car. However, that issue has been dropped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Bones Jones (@jonnybones) on Sep 26, 2019 at 10:07am PDT

Now, Jones will just have to sit at home, do some community service and probation. Not too bad at all.

It’s especially not too bad when you consider the fact we’re all supposed to be isolating from coronavirus anyway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Bones Jones (@jonnybones) on Feb 9, 2020 at 11:06pm PST

Hopefully, Jones uses this as an opportunity to learn from his mistakes and move forward with his life. He’s had repeated issues with the law and with his fighting career.

At some point, you’d think the UFC superstar would have a come-to-Jesus moment, but it apparently hasn’t happened yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Bones Jones (@jonnybones) on Jul 4, 2019 at 5:39pm PDT

Let’s hope this is what forces him to wake up.