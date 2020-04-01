Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Admit Being Quarantined At Home Together Is ‘Stressful’

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard admitted that being quarantined together during the coronavirus outbreak is “stressful” in funny clip.

The comments came during the 39-year-old actress and Shepard's appearance during an "Instagram Live with Katie Couric" when asked how the couple were doing while staying home during the pandemic. The video was noted by the "Today" show in a piece published Wednesday.

"We're getting along good with the kids, and we're getting along good with the adults we're friends with, but this has been stressful for mama and dada," 45-year-old Shepard replied.

“We’ve been at each other’s throats real bad, real bad over the last couple, oh yeah,” Bell added.

“It just ended like eight minutes ago,” Dax interjected. “Perfect timing.”

“This is as physically close as we’ve been in a couple days ’cause we’ve just found each other revolting,” the “Frozen” star responded, while busting up Couric.

“America’s sweetheart has some character defects,” Shepard added, while poking fun at his wife.

When the host suggested that maybe the power couple just needed to go to different areas of their home to get some “time apart” from the other, Bell joked that, “He’s too big, Katie. He’s too loud and too big. He’s everywhere.”

The couple are also spending time at home during the self-isolation with their two kids, daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5 in hopes of stopping the spread COVID-19.

Kristen later explained to Couric that they have tried to have “very open” conversations with their children at this time.

“I’ve kind of just said, ‘If you have any other questions, you know you can always ask me and if you feel sad about not seeing your friends, you can tell me and we’ll Zoom with them,'” the actress explained.