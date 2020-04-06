Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Shares Life-Changing News After Suffering Miscarriage

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin shared the exciting news that they are once again expecting after suffering a second miscarriage five months ago.

“I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” the 36-year-old captioned her post Monday on Instagram, along with a snap of her baby bump and a clip of the baby’s heartbeat. The post was noted by E! News. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Says Anger Management Made Him Realize He’s ‘Not That Angry’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Apr 6, 2020 at 1:03pm PDT

“Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin,” she added. “I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

The happy news comes after she and the “Saturday Night Live” star shared the heartbreaking news in November that she had suffered her second miscarriage at 4 months after suffering an earlier one last April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Oct 31, 2019 at 2:07pm PDT

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” Baldwin captioned a video on Instagram. “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be.”

“We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this,” she added. “I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec [Baldwin]. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

Baldwin and Hilaria are also the proud parents of four kids, six-years-old and under.

Congratulations!