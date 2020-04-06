Editorial

REPORT: Cleveland Browns Have Interest In Signing Jadeveon Clowney

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly interested in superstar free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Browns have had discussions with the former Seahawks and Texans star, but nothing has come together yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I know the Browns are a bit of a joke, and I rag on them constantly. The reality of the situation is that it’s really easy to rip them.

The organization routinely does dumb stuff, underperforms and has Baker Mayfield as the face of the franchise. They’re an easy target.

 

Having said that, you can’t deny that the Browns are trying to add serious talent. They traded for Odell Beckham Jr., signed Kareem Hunt and added Jarvis Landry all over the past couple years.

Cleveland is making serious efforts to improve the roster and adding Clowney would be absolutely huge for their defense.

 

Will they sign him to a deal? It sounds like there’s still some serious distance to cover, but talks seem to be trending in the correct direction.

We’ll see if the Browns can reach an agreement with the former South Carolina star, but there’s no doubt he’s a hell of a defensive player.