REPORT: Cleveland Browns Have Interest In Signing Jadeveon Clowney

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly interested in superstar free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Browns have had discussions with the former Seahawks and Texans star, but nothing has come together yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

From @SportsCenter earlier: Cleveland Browns have shown interest in Jadeveon Clowney, and some people around league believe Cleveland got closer with Clowney than other suitors, though nothing ultimately happened from recent talks. Seattle’s offer hasn’t been what Clowney wants. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 4, 2020

I know the Browns are a bit of a joke, and I rag on them constantly. The reality of the situation is that it’s really easy to rip them.

The organization routinely does dumb stuff, underperforms and has Baker Mayfield as the face of the franchise. They’re an easy target.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Nov 8, 2019 at 3:20pm PST

Having said that, you can’t deny that the Browns are trying to add serious talent. They traded for Odell Beckham Jr., signed Kareem Hunt and added Jarvis Landry all over the past couple years.

Cleveland is making serious efforts to improve the roster and adding Clowney would be absolutely huge for their defense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jadeveon Clowney (@clowney__90) on Apr 26, 2018 at 5:21pm PDT

Will they sign him to a deal? It sounds like there’s still some serious distance to cover, but talks seem to be trending in the correct direction.

We’ll see if the Browns can reach an agreement with the former South Carolina star, but there’s no doubt he’s a hell of a defensive player.