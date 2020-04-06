REPORT: NHL Is Considering Playing Games In North Dakota Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

The NHL is eyeing North Dakota as a location for games to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Sportsnet.Ca, Grand Forks could be a location for games to get back underway because the University of North Dakota has a great facility. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s also a pretty isolated area, which certainly can’t hurt during the coronavirus crisis. Sportsnet noted that nothing is official yet, but it’s an option on the table.

View this post on Instagram The NHL pauses the 2019-20 season. A post shared by NHL (@nhl) on Mar 12, 2020 at 10:36am PDT

I’m all in on this. I’m 100% all in on all the teams in the NHL traveling to North Dakota, isolating and having games there.

It’s like when I was a little kid and we’d travel to northern Wisconsin for tournaments. There’s nothing better than playing some puck in isolated cold areas.

It almost makes you feel like you’re playing in the Miracle on Ice game.

The NHL 100% needs to make this happen. Get the guys medically cleared, load them up on planes, clear out the stadium in North Dakota and let’s get back to playing some puck.

I’ve never wanted anything more when it comes to the NHL. Make it happen, and in the meantime, let’s all enjoy some words from Herb Brooks to get us through this difficult time.