Selena Gomez Surprises Fans With 3 New Songs On Deluxe Album

Musician Selena Gomez surprised fans with three new songs with the release of her “Rare” deluxe album.

Gomez’ deluxe album will drop on April 9, according to the “Look At Her Now” singer.

“Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called ‘Boyfriend,” Gomez said in a statement on Instagram. “It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy.”

Gomez went on to clarify that helping fight coronavirus is her top priority and announced she was donating to a relief fund. (RELATED: Selena Gomez Surprises Fans With New Single ‘Feel Me’)

“We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to make it clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities,” Gomez continued. “Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic. Because of that, I’m personally donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 Relief Fund as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now.”

I’m so excited for Gomez to release these three new songs. We’ve heard about “Boyfriend” before, but I have no idea what to expect from “She” and “Souvenir.” I personally was obsessed with the entirety of the original “Rare” album, so I’m expecting nothing less than perfection.

I am thankful Gomez is releasing new music for us during these times when we might need a distraction.