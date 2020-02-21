Selena Gomez Surprises Fans With New Single ‘Feel Me’

Musician Selena Gomez dropped a brand new surprise single Friday titled “Feel Me.”

The “Rare” singer didn’t give any heads up to fans, but announced the release at midnight on her Instagram and other social media accounts.

“On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven’t stopped talking about since,” Gomez captioned a photo of herself performing on stage. “Soo you asked and I listened … Today, Feel Me is out online and vinyl everywhere.”

The new single comes roughly a month after Gomez released her highly anticipated album “Rare.” The album was the first complete album Gomez had released since 2015 and the first music she had given fans since 2017.

“Rare” topped the Billboard 200 chart while selling 112,000 albums in the first week, according to Billboard. She released singles “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” right before the album release. “Lose You To Love Me” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. (RELATED: Selena Gomez Drops New Album ‘Rare,’ Plus Debuts New Music Video)

I can’t imagine that “Feel Me” wouldn’t make it to the top of the Hot 100 chart. Gomez, again, has given fans exactly what they need with a story about a relationship that is on and off.

Gomez continues to prove that she is back and better than ever. I can’t wait to hear what music she releases next.