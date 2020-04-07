REPORT: 49ers Declined Multiple Trade Offers For Quarterback Nick Mullens

The San Francisco 49ers won’t let quarterback Nick Mullens leave the team anytime soon.

According to NBC Sports, The Athletic’s Michael Lombardi said during an appearance on The GM Shuffle podcast that multiple teams had made offers for Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup, but the team wasn’t having it.

“They were asking about him, and they turned down every trade offer for Nick Mullens. They wouldn’t trade him,” Lombardi explained about the unnamed potential partners. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Mullens (@nickmullens) on Mar 21, 2020 at 8:43pm PDT

I’d be curious to see what the offers made for Mullens were. Teams usually aren’t super hellbent on keeping backup quarterbacks.

That’s especially true when your starter is entrenched and there’s no quarterback battle looming on the horizon. Yet, the 49ers clearly see something in Mullens they like a lot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Mullens (@nickmullens) on Jan 19, 2020 at 9:17pm PST

We know Mullens can play at a reasonably high level. In 2018, he threw 13 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while playing for a banged up Jimmy G.

Is that super impressive? Not at all, but it’s not too bad for a young quarterback rushed into service when nobody thought he’d need to play anytime soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Mullens (@nickmullens) on Aug 12, 2019 at 8:19pm PDT

Mullens is cheap, he’s shown a bit of potential and the 49ers have apparently seen enough to want him for the time being. Does this mean Jimmy G is in trouble of losing his job?

No chance in hell. It just means the 49ers want to see what else they can do with the young passer.