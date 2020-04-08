UFC Star Anthony Smith Fights Off Home Invader, Says The Guy Went Shot For Shot With Him

UFC star Anthony Smith had a crazy altercation early Sunday morning during a home invasion.

According to ESPN, Luke Haberman allegedly broke into Smith’s Nebraska home in the early Sunday morning hours, and all hell broke loose. Despite being a UFC star, the alleged invader was able to go shot for shot with Smith for a while. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“No normal human is able to fight like that. I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him — every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me,” Smith explained to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani about the fight.

Eventually, police arrived and helped subdue Haberman, who was charged with first-degree criminal trespass. It’s not known right now why Haberman allegedly broke into Smith’s house. You can watch Smith break the situation down below.

I’m going to go ahead and assume Haberman didn’t know whose house he was breaking into when he allegedly committed his crime and fought Smith.

You’d have to be borderline braindead to willingly break into a UFC star’s house and try to rob it. You’re just asking to get lit up.

I know there’s a lot of guys out there who think they’re really tough and would be outstanding in a bar fight. Maybe they would be and maybe they wouldn’t be.

Here’s what I can tell you for sure, the average guy is going to lose to a UFC fighter virtually every time. Short of a miracle, you’re not scrapping with a trained fighter and winning.

The fact this guy even hung with Smith for a little bit is mind-boggling.

Haberman is only being charged with a misdemeanor, which isn’t the end of the world. I think he got his punishment during the alleged altercation when a UFC fighter took him down.

Don’t play stupid games if you don’t want to win stupid prizes.