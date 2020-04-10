Hugh Jackman Sends Pizza To New York Police Officers During The Coronavirus Crisis

Hugh Jackman pulled off a great move for police officers in New York during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Australian-born actor sent pizzas to the 10th precinct of the New York Police Department and left a note that read, "Thank you to the heroes 010 Chelsea's NYPD, from the Jackmans."

A big Thank You to Hugh Jackman @RealHughJackman for delivering pizza ???? to the 10 Precinct! We appreciate the support!#Wolverine #TheXmen #Logan pic.twitter.com/ukXOEktI3D — NYPD 10th Precinct (@NYPD10Pct) April 9, 2020

I know sending pizza might seem like a small gesture in the grand scheme of things, but I can guarantee you the cops who received the food appreciated Jackman’s gesture during these tough times.

Right now, the police and medical workers are on the frontlines of the war against coronavirus, and they need all the help they can get.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Mar 10, 2020 at 3:29pm PDT

On top of needing help, the people on the frontlines need anything they can find to help raise their spirits. I think we can all agree pizza is a go-to food when you need to smile.

First, we had Kendra Lust supplying a hospital in Michigan with pizza, and now we have Jackman doing the same for the brave police in New York.

The most pizza’s i ever ordered lol 🙂 and not even for me!! Enough food tonight for every unit at a local hospital .. the doctors & nurses are working so hard with not enough please make sure to show your appreciation for healthcare workers❤️ from a former Nurse #NurseStrong pic.twitter.com/3v0vki76B9 — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) April 2, 2020

If we all pitch in and help each other, then we’re going to get through the war against coronavirus a lot sooner than if we don’t.

I’m happy to be in the fight with all of you, and I’m happy to see people with huge platforms helping out.

Props to Jackman for sending some pizzas to the brave men and women in uniform!