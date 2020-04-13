Start Your Week With This Awesome Montage Of The Best War Films

I’ve found the perfect video to set the tone for the week as we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, we’re more than a month into the war against coronavirus. Society has shut down, sports are canceled, movie theaters are closed, people are losing money and nobody seems to know when things will return to normal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a fight unlike anything America has ever experienced before. In that vein, I think there’s no better way to start the week than with a montage of the best war films.

Give it a watch below!

If that video doesn’t have you ready to run through a concrete barrier, then you might need to check to make sure you still have a pulse.

Now, I’m obviously not comparing fighting on D-Day to sitting on your couch. Don’t be absurd if you’re looking for stuff to nitpick.

What I am saying is that Americans need something to inspire us all right now. We’re in a fight we never saw coming, and we’re in the trenches against coronavirus.

The American spirit doesn’t accept defeat, and it will never consider surrender.

I know things are tough right now, but it’s important to remember who we are. We’re Americans, and we will do whatever is necessary to win.

We’re in a fight we didn’t even think was possible, and it’s tough as all hell. That’s okay. It’s okay to be nervous. Hell, you’d have to be crazy to not be scared.

“We’ll get through this. “One day at a time. “One step at a time.” Stay home. Be safe. We’re all on the same team and in this together. Thank you to those making a difference, including right here @UWHealth Learn more:https://t.co/4dRX5mqS2L pic.twitter.com/lpcLOAO5PO — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 28, 2020

Despite the tough situation we’re in, I have complete confidence in our ability to win this war against coronavirus.

Now, let’s get out there and dominate the week to the best of our abilities.