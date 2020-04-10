CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 29 UPDATE: The War To Save The Football Season Rages On, And Surrender Is Not An Option

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m on day 29 of coronavirus isolation, but I’m not giving up one inch of ground.

Now more than ever, the debate about the upcoming college football season is under the spotlight. Some are saying the season will happen, some are pessimists and some believe a middle ground will be found by the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Speaking to people in and around college football this week, there is “strong conviction” there will be college football this season. Uncertainty about when – multiple scenarios being debated – but they sound certain there still will be college football this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2020

I don’t know what the plan is, but I do know if there’s one group of people you don’t want to mess with, it’s college football fans.

Below is a live look at fans from the SEC to the Big 10 if coronavirus seriously tries to cancel the season.

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

If there’s one thing the past 29 days have given me the opportunity to do, it’s reflect on my priorities and passions.

What am I willing to lay it all on the line for? What am I willing to cross any line to secure? The answer has become crystal clear, folks.

The answer is college football. Coronavirus might have jumped out to an early lead, but this war is quickly turning in our favor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

Together, the world of football has stood unified to win the ongoing battles against coronavirus. Never before did I think SEC and Big 10 fans would stand shoulder-to-shoulder in unity, but that’s what a common enemy does. It drives people together.

It took us a little bit of time to figure out what coronavirus is all about. We needed to learn its schemes, the playbook, tendencies and then we formed a game plan.

Now, it’s time to win this fight in the trenches. Anyway, it’s the man who is willing to die for that extra inch that is going to win.

If coronavirus thinks it’s going to cancel our college football season, then it has another thing coming.

If you think I’m going to let coronavirus take away my football season, then you just don’t know what I’m all about.

It’s day 29 of isolation, and my mission to save the season has never been clearer.

We will fight to the last man, adapt, push forward, sacrifice but we will never give up. Surrender isn’t a word I’m even familiar with.

We fight until we’re exhausted, and then we’ll fight some more to save the season. If you’re not all in by day 29, then just get the hell out of my way.

Man your posts, gentlemen. There’s a lot of this war left to be fought, and I’m happy to be fighting with all my fellow college football fans.

Coronavirus had no idea what it was getting into when it decided to threaten the season. We’re going to light this thing up like it’s the 4th of July. Enjoy the scene from “Band of Brothers” below to set the tone, and I’ll see you guys in the fall.

Now, let’s go win this damn fight and save the soul of this nation.