ESPN Names USC The Best Quarterback School In College Football Since The Start Of The BCS Era

USC is apparently the best quarterback school in all of college football.

ESPN released rankings for the best quarterback programs and running back schools since the start of the BCS era.

For quarterbacks, USC took the cake and was followed by Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Florida State.

For the best running back programs, Alabama, Wisconsin, LSU, Oklahoma and Miami led the way.

It’s hard to disagree with USC and Oklahoma coming out one and two for the best quarterback schools in the past couple decades.

They both have multiple Heisman winners and had quarterbacks that dominated at the college level. I mean, in all honesty, you could argue Oklahoma deserves the top spot.

Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Sam Bradford all won the most important individual award in all of sports.

As for the best running back schools, I always get a little testy whenever anybody is ranked ahead of Wisconsin.

Has Alabama produced some great college runners? Yes, but I’ll take Melvin Gordon and Jonathan Taylor over any of them.

Plus, we also have Heisman winner Ron Dayne, and he wasn’t as naturally talented as either of those two.

Let us know in the comments what program you think has produced the best running backs and quarterbacks!