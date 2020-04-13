Trump Says Decision To Reopen Economy ‘Will Be Made Shortly’

President Donald Trump said Monday that the decision to reopen the U.S. economy is his to make, and that a decision “will be made shortly.”
“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government,” Trump tweeted. “Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect. It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons.”
“A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!” the president concluded. (RELATED: Trump Retweets Call To Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci After CNN Interview)
The U.S. economy has largely been shut down since the White House issued strict social distancing guidelines in March in order to slow the spread of coronavirus. Since then, 42 states have been placed under a stay-at-home order. The guidelines are set to expire April 30, and Trump has emphasized his desire to get people back to work, as nearly 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the past few weeks. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan. 21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)
The president said Friday that reopening the economy is the biggest decision of his life.
“I’m gonna have to make a decision, and I only hope to God it is the right decision,” Trump said. “But I would say without question, it is the biggest decision I have ever had to make.”