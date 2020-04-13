Trump Says Decision To Reopen Economy ‘Will Be Made Shortly’

President Donald Trump said Monday that the decision to reopen the U.S. economy is his to make, and that a decision “will be made shortly.”

“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government,” Trump tweeted. “Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect. It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons.”

"A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!" the president concluded.