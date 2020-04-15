Report: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Plan To Wed In Italy After Coronavirus Outbreak Is Over

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly plan to get married in Italy “shortly after” the coronavirus outbreak is over.
“It was all planned out and paid for,” an insider close to the 50-year-old singer shared with US Weekly in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])
“They obviously had to postpone it due to coronavirus, but J.Lo wants to marry A-Rod shortly after things go back to normal,” the source added. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])
The source continued, “She wants to marry him and celebrate their love in front of her family and close friends.”
In a recent video chat with Ellen DeGeneres on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker confirmed that wedding plans were on hold due to the pandemic, without getting in to the details of what exactly was planned.
“It did affect it a little bit,” Lopez explained. “We will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that.”
“We’re kinda of just in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,” she added. “Again, it’s just something we’re going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”
Last year the superstar actress and former New York Yankees slugger made headlines when reports surfaced that Alex had got down on one knee and popped the question while the two were on vacation in the Bahamas.