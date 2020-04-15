Joaquin Phoenix Urges Cuomo To Grant ‘Clemency’ To Prisoners Due To Coronavirus

Joaquin Phoenix urged New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to grant “clemency ” to prisoners due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“The spread of coronavirus in prisons threatens the health and safety of all of us,” the 45-year-old actor explained in a clip from the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign. The post was noted by TMZ in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

WATCH:

A message from Oscar award winning actor Joaquin Phoenix: “I’m calling on @NYGovCuomo to take action in New York by granting clemency to New Yorkers in prison. The lives of so many people depend on his action. No one deserves to die in prison from COVID-19.” #ClemencyNow pic.twitter.com/CEFEkwVTBV

— Release Aging People in Prison Campaign (@RAPPcampaign) April 14, 2020