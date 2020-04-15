Joaquin Phoenix Urges Cuomo To Grant ‘Clemency’ To Prisoners Due To Coronavirus

Joaquin Phoenix urged New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to grant “clemency ” to prisoners due to the spread of the coronavirus.
"The spread of coronavirus in prisons threatens the health and safety of all of us," the 45-year-old actor explained in a clip from the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign. The post was noted by TMZ in a piece published Wednesday.
WATCH:
A message from Oscar award winning actor Joaquin Phoenix: “I’m calling on @NYGovCuomo to take action in New York by granting clemency to New Yorkers in prison. The lives of so many people depend on his action. No one deserves to die in prison from COVID-19.” #ClemencyNow pic.twitter.com/CEFEkwVTBV
— Release Aging People in Prison Campaign (@RAPPcampaign) April 14, 2020
"When you are incarcerated, there's no such thing as social distancing and ensuring good hygiene is not an option," he added.
Phoenix continued, while calling on leaders to do "everything possible to prevent incarcerated people and those who work in prisons from becoming ill and spreading the" coronavirus.
“I’m calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to take action in New York by granting clemency to New Yorkers in prison,” the “Joker” star concluded. “The lives of so many people depends on his action. No one deserves to die in prison from COVID-19.”