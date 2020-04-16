Denver Broncos Star Von Miller Contracts Coronavirus, Is Resting At Home

Denver Broncos star Von Miller has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Ian Rapoport, Miller has contracted the virus, is resting at his house and is in "good spirits." The former Super Bowl MVP is expected to speak publicly tomorrow at some point.

NFL star and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, his agent @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG tells me. The #Broncos star is at home resting and in good spirits. He plans to speak publicly tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2020

Another day goes by in America, and we have more bad coronavirus news. It seems like this never ends, and now another NFL player has it.

Not only does another NFL player have coronavirus, but it’s hit one of the best players in the league. Von Miller is one of the best players in the past decade, and is a dominant force.

There aren’t a ton of details known about his condition right now other than he’s resting up at his house. Hopefully, that’s a sign things are going well.

Obviously, the entire world of football is cheering for him to recover. This virus has ravaged our society, and it needs to end.

Get well soon, Von! We’re all pulling for him.