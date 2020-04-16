Jay-Z Joins Rihanna, Jack Dorsey To Fund Extra $6.2M In Grants During COVID-19

Jay-Z, Rihanna and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have teamed up to dump an additional $6.2 million into coronavirus aid.

The Clara Lionel Foundation, Shawn Carter Foundation and Dorsey’s #startsmall initiative have sent the money to help underserved communities in New York, New Orleans and Puerto Rico, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.

Rihanna, Jay Z, and Jack Dorsey Donate $6.2 Million for COVID-19 Relief https://t.co/iCS1lEAtbI — Harper’s Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) April 15, 2020

Organizations the group is giving to include Give Directly, The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, Covenant House New Orleans, Total Community Action, World Central Kitchen, The Hispanic Federation and Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana.