Jay-Z Joins Rihanna, Jack Dorsey To Fund Extra $6.2M In Grants During COVID-19

Jay-Z, Rihanna and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have teamed up to dump an additional $6.2 million into coronavirus aid.
The Clara Lionel Foundation, Shawn Carter Foundation and Dorsey’s #startsmall initiative have sent the money to help underserved communities in New York, New Orleans and Puerto Rico, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.
Rihanna, Jay Z, and Jack Dorsey Donate $6.2 Million for COVID-19 Relief https://t.co/iCS1lEAtbI
Organizations the group is giving to include Give Directly, The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, Covenant House New Orleans, Total Community Action, World Central Kitchen, The Hispanic Federation and Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana.
Some of the funds will be available to international organizations including Doctors Without Borders, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, and Team Humanity. (RELATED: Rihanna Teams Up With Jack Dorsey To Set Up $4M Grant For Domestic Violence Survivors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)
The new grant money comes after Rihanna and Dorsey teamed up to donate $4.2 million to a grant to help support domestic violence victims during COVID-19. As previously reported, The fund will provide support for victims of domestic violence for 10 weeks. The support includes shelter, food and counseling for victims and children.
“It is estimated that more than 10 million people experience domestic violence in the U.S. each year, and the number of homicides related to domestic violence has been on the rise since 2010,” a statement said. “In L.A. County, as overall homicides have declined, the number of women slain has steadily risen. Having partnered previously on projects, CLF and Dorsey knew that swift action was required and decided to address the issue together.”
“Although they are starting in Los Angeles, victims of domestic violence exist all across the world, so this is just the beginning,” the statement continued.