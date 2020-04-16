Free Beacon: After Three Weeks, Media Still Isn’t Asking Joe Biden About That Alleged Sexual Assault

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has yet to field a media question over the last three weeks about an alleged sexual assault from 1993.
Since Tara Reade made that allegation, Biden has faced 81 questions over 20 hours of media interviews and no one has asked the Democratic presidential candidate to comment on the issue, the Washington Free Beacon noted Wednesday.
On March 27, the ex-staffer accused the former vice president of forcibly putting his fingers into her genitals while the two were working in his United States Senate office in Washington, D.C. The Biden campaign was quick to deny the story, with spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield saying two days later, “What is clear about this claim: it is untrue. This absolutely did not happen.” (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says Joe Biden Deserves ‘Due Process’ In Sexual Assault Accusation)
Reade reportedly filed a criminal complaint about the alleged incident last week.
Biden has also been hosting daily monologues, live streamed from his Delaware home, that have never mentioned or responded to the accusation.
Although Biden has made appearances on many of the Sunday morning news talk shows, he has not been asked about the sexual assault story. During an appearance on “The View” Biden faced a series of softball questions from women that posed the career politician little difficulty. (RELATED: NYT Executive Editor Appears To Admit Edit On Biden Sexual Assault Allegation Came After Pressure From Biden Campaign)
The New York Times seemingly quietly edited a story that provided some details about the accusation against Biden. After posting “Examining Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Allegation Against Joe Biden,” the editors then excised a passage in the piece that discussed Biden’s history of touching women without their consent. The Times did not inform readers of the deletion.
The Daily Caller has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment on the media’s lack of direct questions to Biden about this issue and is awaiting a response.