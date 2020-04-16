Princess Trades Tiara For Scrubs, Working On Frontline Of Coronavirus Battle

Princess Sofia of Sweden has decided to trade in her tiara for scrubs and is now working on the frontline of the coronavirus battle.

The 35-year-old mom of two and Duchess of Värmland took an intensive training program online and has started working at Sophiahemmet Hospital during the pandemic, per People magazine in a piece published Thursday.

"In the crisis we find ourselves in, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large workload of health care professionals," a statement from The Royal Court read.

#Sweden’s Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland, jumps in to work in the healthcare to help patients and assist the staff after she completed a crash course in healthcare. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6S8WFnjhyE — Saleem Javed (@mSaleemJaved) April 16, 2020

In the photos that have surfaced online, the duchess is seen with her hair pulled back into a ponytail while wearing scrubs, white sneakers and an ID tag.

The report noted the wife of Prince Carl Phillip will be assisting hospital staff with non-medical related tasks.

According to the report:

The hospital has been overwhelmed due to COVID-19, leading to the launch the emergency training program. Now, 80 people a week complete the course that Princess Sofia took.

A spokeswoman for the hospital, which has no confirmed cases of coronavirus yet, explained that the duchess and other volunteers will not be working directly with patients, but rather providing support for doctors and nurses.

“They can disinfect equipment, do shifts in the kitchen and cleaning,” Pia Hultkrantz shared.