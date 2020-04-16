What Is Trump’s Plan To Reopen The Economy? We Asked His Campaign

Trump Campaign Principal Deputy Communications Director Erin Perrine sat down with the Daily Caller to talk President Donald Trump’s strategy for reopening the economy and winning reelection.
Trump has said that some states may be able to reopen before the May 1 deadline the White House is currently recommending, but states with more severe outbreaks are likely to remain in lockdown. (RELATED: Here’s How We Know The Media Is Failing Its Reporting On China)
Perrine argues the Trump campaign is more confident than ever now that former Vice President Joe Biden has all but secured the Democratic Party presidential nomination.
Over the course of the next several months, Republicans and Democrats will vie for the upper hand on messaging around the coronavirus. Will Biden be successful in pinning the crisis on Trump?
WATCH:
Why The Media’s Musings About Not Airing Trump’s Briefings Are An Empty Threat
Here Are The Most Frivolous Things Congress Put In The Coronavirus Stimulus Bill
A Message From The Congressman Who Wants To Rescind The Kennedy Center’s Stimulus Funding