ESPN Releases Awesome NFL Draft Hype Video Featuring Marvel Characters

ESPN released a great hype video for the NFL draft Sunday afternoon.

College GameDay tweeted a video featuring several Marvel characters and the top prospects in the draft, which gets underway Thursday night.

It’s the perfect kind of video to spin up your excitement for the massive NFL event. Give it a watch below.

NFL draft x @Marvel The countdown is on ???? pic.twitter.com/Gy2ZgueZfp — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) April 19, 2020

The NFL draft isn’t just the biggest event in April in the sporting world. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the only event going on.

The world of sports has come to a grinding halt because of the crisis, and the draft is really the only thing going on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft) on Apr 9, 2020 at 6:04pm PDT

Hundreds of young men will have their lives changed forever starting Thursday night and going through Saturday.

It’s an awesome time to be a football fan, and there’s no doubt about that. Also, due to the ongoing crisis, we’re having the first ever virtual draft.

No matter what you think about our current situation, it’s certainly a crazy time to be alive. In a few days, we’re going to have the draft in a way we’ve never seen before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft) on Apr 3, 2020 at 3:57pm PDT

The hype video from ESPN and GameDay should have you all super excited. I know I’m ready to watch teams make some picks!