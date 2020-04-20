‘The Batman’ Release Date Pushed To October 1, 2021

“The Batman” has been hit with some more bad news because of coronavirus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film's release date has been pushed back. It was scheduled to come out June 2021.

Now, it won’t arrive in theaters until October 1, 2021. Production of the Robert Pattinson film had already been halted because of the virus.

The number coronavirus has done on the entertainment industry is truly something to behold. Cameras have stopped rolling, theaters are closed and major moves have been thrown off their schedules.

“The Batman” is just the latest film to get hit with horrible news due to the ongoing pandemic.

I think I speak for everybody who loves movies and sports when I say I hope this crisis comes to an end sooner rather than later.

Coronavirus is just obliterating our sources of entertainment. “The Batman” was arguably the biggest movie of summer 2021, and that’s obviously not going to be happening anymore.

We’ll get through this, but it’s been a brutal storm to weather. Let’s all hope the coronavirus crisis is over sooner!