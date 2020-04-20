TV Networks Should Start Airing Classic Games With The Coaches Providing Live Commentary

I think I’ve come up with a billion dollar idea to save sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, sports aren't happening because of the crisis caused by the virus and people are desperate for any kind of content they can find.

Well, I think I have an answer. We need to start airing classic games with the coaches involved providing live commentary.

Picture it as the game takes up 85% of the screen, and then the bottom 15% corner is a camera on the coach as he breaks down what was going through his head.

CBS already aired some old March Madness games, and some coaches tweeted live thoughts. While that’s all nice and fun, I want the next level.

I want the coach on the screen giving me his reaction as it happens. Think about it for a second. It would generate millions of viewers.

For example, as a Wisconsin man, let’s use the Badgers to show how well this could work. Take the 2015 Final Four game against Kentucky, air it at 7:00 local time in the state on a Saturday night and have Bo Ryan give his thoughts in a mini-box.

That would bring the state to a grinding halt, and the ratings would be through the roof. People would stop whatever they were doing and watch the legendary coach break down the great game in Wisconsin history.

You could do this for the NFL, college football and any other sport. Imagine Dabo Swinney breaking down the butt kicking he laid down on Alabama.

It’d be must-watch content!

Did I just make television networks and the NCAA a ton of money? I think so. Let’s hope my check is in the mail!