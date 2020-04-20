Wisconsin Badgers Quarterback Graham Mertz Tweets ‘Come Win With Us’

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz wants people to jump on the hype train right now.

The young phenom passer recently tweeted “Who wants in? Come win with us” in response to a tweet about new wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is the exact kind of attitude I want to see out of my star quarterback. This is the type of leadership I want to see.

You should want in on the Badgers. We’re only going up from here, and Graham Mertz is going to play a huge role in that down the stretch.

He should be incredibly vocal, out front, leading the way and encouraging people to get involved. That’s what a great quarterback does, and that’s what Mertz did with this tweet.

The quarterback is the most important athlete in all of sports. He has to be front and center leading the charge.

Will Mertz start in 2020? No idea. I think he’ll see a bunch of reps, but nobody knows right now whether he’ll bump Jack Coan out.

What we do know is he’s already behaving like a man under center, and that’s great news for fans of the Badgers.

