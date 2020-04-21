Superstar Milla Jovovich Donates 30K Surgical Masks To Manhattan VA Hospital

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editor-In-Chief MJ Day announced that superstar actress Milla Jovovich donated 30,000 surgical masks to a Manhattan VA hospital.

“I’m so, SO grateful to be connected to such an incredibly giving and powerful community,” Day captioned her lengthy post on Instagram Tuesday. “Today I was able to drop off 30k masks to the Manhattan VA Hospital this morning donated by @millajovovich.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MJ Day (@mj_day) on Apr 21, 2020 at 9:44am PDT

“The VA not only cares for our military veterans and active service members but they are also taking in the Covid 19 overflow patients from NYC area hospitals such as Elmhurst Hospital and are in critical need of PPE,” she added. “I write this post in the hopes of inspiring those reading this to seek out acts of compassion and caring.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Day continued, saying that there’s “so much need in this world. From PPE to hungry bellies to elderly and compromised community members that could use help.”

She concluded her post while sharing that “no act of caring is too small. Make it sport. Make it competitive. MAKE IT HAPPEN! Challenge yourself to find a way, I promise you, it feels really good. #moretocome #stayhome.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on Apr 14, 2020 at 1:46pm PDT

In a photo next to her post she detailed how the whole thing came about, noting SI Swimsuit cover model Camille Kostek and longtime partner Rob Gronkowski first donated 10,000 N95 masks to health care providers at Boston Medical Center and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Network in New Jersey. Then swimsuit photographer YuTsai saw the coverage and told pal Jovovich — who then in turn donated the thousands of masks. It all got delivered using his “preexisting supply chain” to Day who made sure it gets to the hospital.

It was just one more great example of people and celebrities helping others during the pandemic.