REPORT: Syracuse Coaches Dino Babers And Jim Boeheim Will Take 10% Pay Cuts Because Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Syracuse coaches Dino Babers and Jim Boeheim are reportedly taking voluntary pay cuts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Brett McMurphy, the head basketball and football coaches are both taking 10% cuts. Athletic director John Wildhack is also taking a cut through the 2021 fiscal year.

Syracuse is just the latest school to have athletic department employees take pay cuts during the ongoing crisis caused by the virus.

With March Madness canceled and the fate of college football up in the air, schools are facing major financial uncertainty.

Without knowing how much money is coming their way over the next year, schools are making tough calls. One of them is asking coaches to take pay cuts.

That’s exactly what happened with Babers and Boeheim. Luckily for both of them, they’ll still be able to afford food after taking 10% cuts.

I can promise you Syracuse won’t be the last program to institute voluntary or mandatory pay reductions during the crisis. Welcome to the new normal in sports for the time being.