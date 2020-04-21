CBS’s Gayle King Tells Stacey Abrams She’s ‘Extremely Qualified’ To Be Vice President

CBS News host Gayle King told former Georgia state representative and romance novelist Stacey Abrams that she’s “extremely qualified” to be vice president of the United States.

King told Abrams — a failed gubernatorial candidate who never obtained an elected office higher than a state representative — that she was “extremely qualified” during an interview Tuesday. The comments came as the two discussed the possibility of Joe Biden picking Abrams as a vice presidential running mate.

“Part of my response to not becoming governor in 2018 was not to hide my head, but to really work on addressing the core issues facing our country,” Abrams said, discussing her work after losing the Georgia gubernatorial election by nearly 55,000 votes. Abrams also brought up her nonprofit work that purportedly focuses on election integrity.

WATCH:

Abrams — who has written numerous romance novels detailing explicit sexual encounters, one of which is being turned into a CBS drama — said she has the “capacity, the competence, the skills and the willingness” to serve as vice president.

However, King eventually cut her off, adding that she already understood her qualifications, but wanted to know more about Abrams on a personal level, and asked if she had been in talks with Biden’s campaign.

“That’s a great nuts and bolts answer because everybody knows you’re extremely qualified,” the CBS anchor said. “I’m looking for something about Stacey Abrams the person — why she’s a good choice. Have you had any talks at all with the Biden team?”

Abrams said she has been in talks with Biden’s camp “in recent weeks” and discussed voter-rights issues with his team.

“What we saw happen in Wisconsin is unconscionable. I was born there. I have family still living there. The fact that they had to risk their lives to participate in an election is a travesty,” Abrams said, speaking about how Wisconsin voters went to the polls, despite concerns of coronavirus. (RELATED: Ethics Director Says Stacey Abrams’ Nonprofit Acted As A Political Committee)

Abrams rose to national prominence during her unsuccessful gubernatorial bid in 2018. More notably, she has since made election rights a top priority of hers, saying without evidence that she was the victim of voter suppression in Georgia.

The former state representative has refused to officially concede the race to now-Gov. Brian Kemp, saying that a concession would be an admission that the race was fair.

Since Biden has become the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Abrams has waged a media campaign on her behalf.

In an interview with Elle magazine earlier in April, for example, she said she would make an “excellent running mate,” and noted her qualifications by saying she “spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy.” (RELATED: Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Has Accumulated Over $200,000 In Personal Debt)

Biden, for his part, has pledged to pick a female running mate, but has yet to declare who that woman will be.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.