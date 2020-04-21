‘An 18th Century French Marquis’: Tucker, Others Rip Beto O’Rourke For Comments About Immigrants

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke for making an elitist assumption about immigrants on Twitter.

Attempting to criticize President Donald Trump’s stated intention to temporarily halt immigration to the U.S., O’Rourke tweeted Tuesday: “Who the fuck do you think is working on the farms and feed lots, in the packing houses and processing plants at a time where we are struggling to feed ourselves? Who is in the kitchen? Who is picking, preparing, serving the food we eat and cleaning up afterwards?”

Although O’Rourke did mention immigrant “scientists and doctors” in his next tweet, that didn’t stop him from getting dragged by Twitter users for what they considered an elitist assumption about immigrant workers.

This is some next-level “bigotry of low expectations,” but thank you Robert Francis O’Rourke for confirming what Hispanic Americans already know: The Regressive Left looks down upon us as dishwashers and an opportunity to virtue signal how woke you are. ¡Gracias!???????? https://t.co/FAGvaTQGUq — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) April 21, 2020

Why do you view immigrants like they are your servants Beto? https://t.co/cOYSgz5ESQ — Nick Short ???????? (@PoliticalShort) April 22, 2020

The elites loves mass migration because it allows them to have an underclass of low-paid servants. Very progressive of them. https://t.co/VTgbwa8SlV — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) April 21, 2020

Commenting on O’Rourke’s tweet on Tuesday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Fox News host likened his comments to “an 18th century French marquis.”

“Honestly, those are all very good questions, if you are an 18th century French marquis,” Carlson said after reading O’Rourke’s tweet. “As the country falls apart around him, Beto’s first and main concern is preserving America’s sacred caste system.” (RELATED: ‘Gretchen Whitmer Is A Ghoul’: Tucker Wonders Why ‘People Rotting In Wheelchairs’ Is Allowed But Abortion Is ‘Essential’)

“The native-born working on farms, in kitchens and factories?” the Daily Caller co-founder mocked. “It’s unnatural, unthinkable. It is wrong. We must have a compliant underclass. We must! Who will iron the sheets?”