‘She Has A Brain Freeze’: Dennis Miller Mocks Pelosi, Other Dems On ‘Hannity’

Comedian Dennis Miller ran through some prominent Democratic personalities Wednesday night on Fox News’ “Hannity,” joking that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must have developed “brain freeze” from spending so much time at home with her ice cream collection.

“I always wonder what’s wrong with her; now I think it might be brain freeze,” Miller quipped, referring to Pelosi’s ice cream collection inside a $24,000 freezer. “I think she’s eating it too fast. She never shuts up, it’s just occasionally you have to hood her like a falcon so you can get some sleep at night … Do you want to know the difference between Nancy Pelosi and that freezer? When Pelosi opens her mouth the light doesn’t go on. That’s the difference.”

Miller, who was a weekly regular on the former top-rated Fox News program “The O’Reilly Factor,” also went after Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic presidential nomination for 2020. Miller suggested that he’s gong to run again in 2024 — just so he can drop out for the third time and “get paid again.” (RELATED: ‘Nancy Antoinette’: Trump Campaign Ad Hammers Pelosi For Having Ice Cream Show-And-Tell While Small Businesses Ran Out Of Money)

“Beware of the socialist doing the long form taxes.”

The actor and comedian then turned his attention to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her recent tweet that celebrated the collapse of oil prices. “I look at AOC. Can you imagine there’s an alternative universe where oil falls off the map and AOC puts up a tweet celebrating it and then takes it down summarily. But she does put it up originally,” Miller said.

“I’m beginning to think she has a compulsion to say stupid things. I think she has AOCD, quite frankly. And it’s only when these people get a per diem and a driver and a franking privilege where they don’t have to pay for their mail, then all of a sudden they start to understand the plight of the proletarian, you know. It just makes me laugh.” (RELATED: Rubio Releases Video Offering Ice Cream To Pelosi If She Agrees To Fund Small Businesses)

Moving on to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Miller commented on de Blasio’s “snitch line” where New Yorkers can report people who transgress the city’s lockdown. Miller said the idea has upset a lot of people, some of whom are sending de Blasio obscene selfies of their private parts.

“You know something, almost all of those southerly selfies come from [former Democratic New York Rep.] Anthony Weiner’s url. That is just amazing to me.”