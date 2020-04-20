REPORT: Giants Are Taking A Hard Look At Quarterback Justin Herbert

The New York Giants apparently have some serious interest in quarterback Justin Herbert.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the team has “spent a lot of time researching” the former Oregon star passer, and he’s talked with head coach Joe Judge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They currently hold the fourth pick in the draft.

A draft tidbit to file away for Thursday: The #Giants have spent a lot of time researching #Oregon QB Justin Herbert, a process that’s included FaceTime conversations with coach Joe Judge, per me and @MikeGarafolo. NYG has been exhaustive in its draft prep at No. 4. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2020

Well, this sure is an interesting development in the draft drama. The Giants taking a look at Herbert at number four? That is interesting to say the least.

The Giants drafted Daniel Jones at six last year. Now, they’re apparently continuing to look at other quarterback options.

It makes you wonder if the team simply isn’t sold on Daniel Jones as the future of the team. They have a new head coach, and we all know new coaches like their guys.

If Joe Judge is enamored with the former Ducks gunslinger, then you can’t rule out the Giants drafting him and getting rid of Jones.

If there’s one thing we know about the NFL, it’s that things can change very fast. Stay tuned because it sounds like Thursday night is about to get wild.