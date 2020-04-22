Justin Herbert Is Favored To Be Drafted Before Tua Tagovailoa

Justin Herbert is favored to be the second quarterback off of the board Thursday night when the NFL draft begins.

According to ProFootballTalk, the former Oregon star is at -125 to be the second passer taken. Tua is at -110.

That means Herbert is expected by oddsmakers to be drafted before the former Alabama Crimson Tide lefty gunslinger.

It’s crazy how fast things can change in life and in football. A year ago, Tua was a lock to be the first player taken in the draft.

Nobody taken seriously in the NFL world thought anybody other than Tua would go first out of the two quarterbacks. Now, we’re a day out and things are changing fast.

It just goes to show it’s always best to expect the unexpected in the world of football.

Justin Herbert doesn’t necessarily have more upside than Tua, but he certainly has a lot fewer question marks surrounding him.

Without teams being able to do their examinations on Tua, Herbert is the safe choice.

Tune in Thursday night to see what happens. It seems like we’re in for a night of chaos!