Recon Marine Wants To Bring Faith Back To The VA

President Barack Obama removed faith-based programs from the VA, leaving military service members with only clinical options. President Donald Trump overturned the order, allowing faith-based options back into the VA system.
Chad Robichaux is a Marine Corps veteran who served 8 deployments to Afghanistan and experienced the same struggles that many members of the military do when they return home.
“The things that we see and do in combat leaves a soul wound, and faith solutions are the only way to heal that wound. I want to pay that forward so I started the Mighty Oaks Foundation.” (RELATED: Trump Officials Say The Administration Is Prioritizing Religious Liberty. Here’s How)
“As the chairman of the faith-based Veteran Service Alliance, I can say that all of our organizations that are represented within our community are not only thankful and grateful for [President Trump], but we’re here to support you and champion this cause to see these programs implemented.”
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
There’s A Massive Hole In The Coronavirus Loan Program, And It Might It Impact You: Wall Street Guru’s Weekly Update
RNC Chairwoman Gives Honest Assessment Of GOP’s Chances Of Taking Back The House After Coronavirus
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton Reacts To Day One Of Impeachment Trial
Republican Iraqi Refugee Running Against Ilhan Omar Opens Up On Her Friendship With Ambassador Killed In Benghazi Raid
Reggie Love, President Barack Obama’s White House Body Man, Explains Why He Endorsed Pete Buttigieg Over Joe Biden
Former Physician To The President Breaks Down Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response